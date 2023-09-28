A Gauteng man made his granny’s day when he shared a dance with her in a TikTok video

The gent was listening to an Amapiano track and his gogo danced with him in his VW Golf 8 GTI

Netizens were in love with how pleased the woman looked and asked the man to pray for them both

A young man made his grandmother laugh when he rode with her in his Golf 8 GTI. Image: @sir_nasdaq_ceo

Source: TikTok

A Gauteng man showed good vibes when he took his grandmother for a ride in his spanking new VW Golf 8 GTI.

The old lady and her grandson looked like they were balling in the whip, and it was all smiles during the family affair.

Young man dances with gogo in Golf 8 GTI in TikTok video

@sir_nasdaq_ceo, who posted the TikTok video on his account, was laughing and dancing to amapiano music with his grandmother in the passenger seat. The gogo was pleased that her blood relative was experiencing levels, and she wanted to show how happy she was for him by being in the car with her grandchild. Watch the video here:

South Africans warmed by TikTok video

Netizens were touched by the video of the gogo dancing in her grandson’s car and blessed the young man.

Masi said:

“You guys still have grandparents.”

The_du15 added:

“Take care of her. I wish I could have two minutes with my grandma.”

Amdries Maponya wrote:

“Priceless moments.”

Th@boFm7 remarked:

“Watched it so many times that I can’t keep count.”

Karabo Losaba reflected:

“Grandma got moves.”

Mntimande stanned the content.

“This is the most beautiful and cutest video ever.”

Princess_Selepe also stanned the video.

“uGogo is a vibe.”

vicebeasternrebel pointed out:

“Some of the best moments in life. Congratulations on your ride, bro. A machine.”

Siyethaba Mpanza was warmed.

“The smile on her face.”

Zali Ncapayi had a flashback.

“This video reminds me of my mom while she was alive.”

Thabo Mofokeng gave him advice.

“Gotta pray hard, bro. Many of your neighbours are surely not sleeping well at night after this. Pray hard!”

Patience was moved.

“Can I come and just give her a hug, please? She can dance better than me.”

Source: Briefly News