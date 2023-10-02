A Gauteng babe took her man to the stores to show him why she doesn’t want a baby

She showed him how expensive nappies are in a TikTok video and the gent didn’t seem bothered

Netizens talked about how they did the same and wound up pregnant anyway

In a TikTok video, a Johannesburg woman showed her boyfriend that nappies are expensive.

A Johannesburg woman posted a video of herself showing her man how expensive babies’ nappies are. The trip aimed to discourage him from wanting to have babies, and the man didn’t care.

Women in the comment section opened up about how they had similar conversations and found themselves pregnant regardless.

Woman shows boyfriend how expensive nappies are

@sas_officialza posted the video on her TikTok account. In the post, the woman leads her man by the hand and points to different prices for nappies. She reminds him of how expensive the nappies are. She continues down the aisle and shows him other nappy brands and how much they cost.

She then tells him that she hopes he understands the conversation, and the gent laughs without saying anything. She wanted him to know how expensive having a baby is. Watch the video:

SA women discuss pregnancy

Netizens shared stories of how they fell pregnant after having the same conversation with their partners.

Nthabeleng Sefika wrote:

“I had this conversation with him and he still gave me twins.”

Tiny Gatsheni also shared her story.

“I did this, and he went on and did it, saying that he’s ready for a baby. Next thing you knew, I fell pregnant. Everything went well until the baby arrived, and he ran away.”

Sun-ndile mused:

“I wish I saw this three months earlier.”

Noentle Zwane laughed.

“He still wants to know how long it lasts. He's probably thinking that it’s not that bad.”

Truth was in tears.

“Not me seeing this with a missed period. At that time, my firstborn is only 14 months. I’m just a girl.”

Lindokuhle wrote:

“I had this conversation, and he said that he would not fail to provide. Before the year ended, I was pregnant. He takes care of his child and even knows the specials.”

Woman with 9 kids expecting 10th

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that netizens were puzzled after a mother of nine revealed that she was expecting another baby.

The woman posted a video of her and her many children, explaining that they believe God blesses them with children they will not deny. Tweeps had different views on the video.

