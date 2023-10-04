A lady's boyfriend left her after she bagged a qualification and secured employment for herself

The beautiful hun posted a TikTok video where she poured her heart about how hurt she was

Her video resulted in a conversation between men with different views on the matter

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Netizens held different views after a woman was dumped because she graduated and secured employment. Image: @ammycollen/TikTok and Pekic/ Getty Images

Source: UGC

A woman's boyfriend of four years dumped her after she graduated and got a job. The young man reasoned that she would leave him because of the levels.

Men in the comment section roasted her and wanted to know the other side of the story, while others supported her.

The woman reveals that the man left her because she got a job and graduated

. @ammycollen posted the video on TikTok, which was viewed over 100K times. In the clip, the beautiful young woman is sitting in her car with her head resting on her hand. The caption tells the painful story of how she lost after she gained.

PAY ATTENTION:

According to her, the boyfriend broke up with her because he felt insecure and was afraid she would leave him, so he spared himself the pain and dumped the woman first. Watch the video here:

TikTokkers debate woman's unfortunate predicament

South African men did not believe her and wanted to know the real reason behind why the relationship ended. Some were on her side.

Netshiavha_Ndamu said:

“He is saving himself. I saw flames when my ex started working. We dated for four years. You can never win with a hun who has money.”

Manifesto added:

“When you called him ‘mfana’, that’s when I knew it’s not really about him but an attitude problem.”

Johannes had a theory.

“You changed after getting a job. You deny him sex. You started being disrespectful and being bossy. I’m happy he left you.”

Czue Lande applauded her.

“That’s a boy. Real men are never offended by a spouse’s success. We’re a team mos, so we’re building an ark together and every brick counts.”

AfricanMan shared his experience.

“My woman also felt that way when I got my first job. But I showed her I am different and money won’t change me. We’re 12 years together now.”

A woman's family threw a party after her boyfriend dumped her

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that a woman from Limpopo got dumped by her boyfriend. She returned to nurse her wounds and found her family had thrown her a break-up party.

They decked the table with all sorts of delicious goodies and also gave her a gift. Netizens thought a break-up party was brilliant and expressed how they would try it.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News