A young woman whose boyfriend left her went to the shops to clear her head and came home to find a surprise

Her family threw her a little celebration and bought her a pair of shoes to encourage her to keep her head up

The family's emotional act almost made her cry, and she shared it with her followers, one of whom tried to shoot his shot

A woman had her heart broken, and her family threw her a party. Image: @susankokie

Source: TikTok

A beautiful pedi woman got her heart broken when her bae dumped her.

Her family soothed her heartache by throwing her a little party to lift her mood when she was dumped.

The young woman, @suzenkokie, shared how she went from in love to in tears in a funny and sweet caption.

The caption tells how she told her family that her boyfriend had dumped her. Her family laughed at her misery, and she went out to get some fresh air.

When she returned, she found that her family threw a surprise party to cheer her up. They bought her a pair of heels which she said were for her to start her single journey. The gesture was so touching that it brought tears to her eyes.

Her story is a beautiful reminder that family will always support us through the darkest times and our darkest hours of need.

Netizens were wowed by the family's gesture and gushed over the beautiful setup the family did for her while also dressing her up to make her feel beautiful.

Watch the video here:

Netizens thank the family for cheering the woman up after the breakup

Gatsheni took the opportunity to try and make a move.

"His loss. Allow me to pick up the pieces and make the most out of the situation."

Lessego said:

"His loss. You are gorgeous. Have a great journey."

Obakengstephen135 offered words of encouragement.

"Just work on yourself and make peace with what you had. When the time is right, move on with your life."

Smephie was inspired.

"Watch us making breakup parties. From here, we rise."

Arthur360 loved her family's gesture.

"You have an awesome family. They say one man's trash is another man's gold. In due time someone who deserves you will love you."

Source: Briefly News