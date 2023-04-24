A woman on TikTok showed people that she is a daddy's little girl with an adorable clip of their relationship

The loving daughter tried to take part in a trend on the TikTok app when she filmed a meet-up with her father

People were in stitches as the dad reacted to his child's effort to connect with him, and many loved it

A TikTok creator decided to include her dad in one of her posts. The loving daughter tried to create content with her father, and it was adorable.

A woman tried to get her Zulu dad to take part in a TikTok trend, and it was a hilarious interaction. Image: @ndlela65

Source: TikTok

The video received lots of attention as it garnered thousands of like from online users. The father-daughter moment was a certified viral hit on TikTok.

TikTokker tries to do a trend with Zulu father

A video by @ndlela65 on TikTok is of how close the creator is to her father. In the video, she meets her dad and makes a heart shape with her hand. She was trying to get her dad to make the other half of the heart, but he did not get it until the last minute. Watch the video below:

Zulu dad gets love from Mzansi peeps on TikTok

People were in stitches over the clip. Online peeps love seeing precious family moments, and this one was especially touching. Netizens were moved by the woman having a daddy's little girl moment.

Nomfundo Moh commented:

"This makes me so so happy."

Thubelihle_Khanyile commented:

"Daddy's little girl."

SiyabongaNonkosi commented:

"I saw this moment ngase Stratford it was so adorable mft yhoo."

manxamalala commented:

"I disappointed mine and we no longer have a relationship."

KgomotsoM commented:

"Ncoooh he tried mara, inkanyezi ka baba."

Noh commented:

"I wish I had this chance but ke life."

