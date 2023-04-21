One hilarious mother made a TikTok where she had fun at her children's expense during loadshedding

The lady had people laughing after showing people how her child reacted to scary news after waking up in the dark

Netizens loved the mom who kept herself entertained during Eskom's loadshedding, and the video got thousands of likes

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Eskom's loadshedding inspires this mom to become playful with her kids. The woman took advantage of the pitchback darkness during power cuts to convince them of the impossible.

A TikTok of this woman's kid thinking they died after loadshedding was a viral hit on TikTok. Image:@yung_silly_coon

Source: TikTok

People were in stitches as a kid fell for a prank. People could not get over the child's terror after hearing the news.

SA Mother convinces kid they passed on

A woman @yung_silly_coon on TikTok filmed herself pretending that she and her child are in heaven. In the video, a kid was distraught when he thought they died and went to heaven. Watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Mzansi feels for stressed kid after mom's loadshedding prank

Mzansi loves to see funny pranks. This lady was convincing in the video t as the child ended up crying for their dad. People felt for the kid but could not help but crack up.

P commented:

"This is the ONLY reason i'd have kids."

GVM3 B0! commented:

"This is wrong."

user84397551274769 commented:

"But why would he want to get out of heaven."

Amile commented:

"Yoh i’d cry so badly."

Icespice_eardrum commented:

"The crying"

"I almost died": Mom pranks daughter into believing she failed Grade 3

Briefly News previously reported it's that time of the year, and pupils across the country are getting their final school reports for the year.

For some, it's a time of celebration, and one Mzansi parent thought she'd mark the moment with a few tears and rapid heartbeats.

In a TikTok video posted by @ditiroseika, a mom told her daughter that her peers would be advancing to Grade 4 while she repeats Grade 3.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News