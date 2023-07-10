One woman went viral when she made a video getting dressed to go and end her romantic relationship

Many people thought it was hilarious to see how much effort she put in just to deliver bad news to her boyfriend

Online users thought it was hilarious to hear how the woman was determined to make her point

A TikTok creator made a unique video about her breakup - a "Get Ready With Me" (GRWM). The woman posted that she was getting ready to go and dump a man.

A TikTok video went viral as people saw her get dressed to go break up with someone. Image: @paniyolanda

Source: TikTok

The video of The TikTok got over 80 000 likes dressed to the nines. Peeps could not help but comment about how entertaining her video was.

Woman wears her best outfit to go and break up with a man

@paniyolanda had a point to make before breaking up with someone. The lady made a video where she wore high-heeled black boots, and a mini skirt with a matching top, and a large leather coat. Watch her routine below:

South Africans love TiK ToK users sense of humour in GRWM

People love to see GRWM videos. This one was a hit as the woman had an entertaining voice-over that showed off her personality.

n_izer

"Obsessed with the voice over."

THANDEKA added:

"Yooooooh awsemuhle."

Ofentse agreed:

"It's how she hypes herself, for me."

Source: Briefly News