A South African woman's struggle to find her morning outfit was a viral hit after she shared a video of the whole process

The lady got over 800 000 views after giving people a realistic-looking "get ready with me" of her morning before going to work

Peeps loved the TikTok video of how the lady had ambitious plans for her outfit, including giving herself a haircut

A stunner who is into fashion demonstrated how hard it is to decide on one outfit. To raise the stakes, the babe also gave herself a haircut.

A woman shows the struggle of trying to find an outfit for work. Image: TikTok/@uua_murangi

Source: UGC

People were in stitches, waiting a while before seeing the final look. The creator tried on more than two outfits before settling on one.

South African woman indecisive about outfit of the day on TikTok

People were fascinated to see a woman, @uua_murangi, go through the most while trying to find an outfit. The lady in the video started with blue pants, a pink corset, a pink shirt and a high ponytail. Sadly, she hated it and started cutting her braids into the trendy wolf cut.

The TikTokker ended up in a more formal ensemble of the same pants paired with a white shirt and vest, a different hairstyle, a lime green handbag and heels.

Watch the entire process:

South Africans share opinions about woman's final outfit

Some people's process of getting ready for the day fascinates peeps. With this TikTokker, online users could not believe she got to work on time between the haircut and outfit changes.

MelanSid commented:

"Nah, but this one was good."

Patience Tlhomelang commented:

"At this point I’m convinced you get up five hours before you leave for work."

little commented:

"I love the cut, it wasn't a fail."

SiphesihlewakwaGema commented:

"The more I watch your videos the more I’m convinced you have style. What’s happening to me?"

Koketso Gulubane commented:

"This hair looks good on you sweetheart."

Ose commented:

"The braids layered beautifully."

"Are you a model": Mom's outfit criticised by teen daughter, SA in awe of pics

Briefly News reported that a beautiful mother showed off her outfit on her social media account. The Twitter user told people her kid was unhappy about the outfit.

The beauty was showing off her legs in her outfit of the day. Her picture caused a buzz on Twitter when she detailed what her daughter thought of it.

A lady on Twitter posted pictures of her cute outfit. She wore a red mini dress paired with black YSL heels. In her caption, the woman admitted that her 14-year-old said her dress was too short.

