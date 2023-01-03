A gorgeous mum shared pictures of her latest outfit which caused a commotion as people raved over it

The lady was dressed in a little red number, showing off her stunning legs that earned her many compliments

The woman said she has a 14-year-old daughter who was less than impressed by the outfit and people cracked jokes about her kid's opinion

A beautiful mother showed off her outfit on her social media account. The Twitter user let people know that her kid was not happy about the outfit.

A woman showed off her legs in a dress her daughter thought was too short. Image: @I_AM_LELO26

Source: Twitter

The stunner was showing off her legs in her outfit of the day. Her picture caused a buzz on Twitter when she detailed what her daughter thought of it.

Stunning mother shows of little red dress

A lady, on Twitter, posted pictures of her cute outfit. She wore a red mini dress paired with black YSL heels. In her caption, the woman admitted that her 14-year-old said her dress was too short.

Hot moms often get attention on socials and peeps showered the lady with compliments and said her daughter was wrong. Some people tried to throw shade at the lady but the compliments kept coming.

@thedior28 commented:

"I better look this hot 14 years after giving birth. Please, God."

@o_arabile_m commented:

"I wanna be this kinda mom, a “hot” mom."

@Zicc0_121 commented:

"At 44 years old you, I think the dress is long."

@rationalza commented:

"Would you allow your 14-year-old to wear the same size dress?? If so, then you are okay."

@Boboline4 commented:

"Extraordinary looks."

Precious_Popi commented:

"My 11-year-old and soon-to-be 12 always makes a remark when I wear what she considers short or very revealing clothes and shame I take them off always. Reminds me of me to my mom when I thought the same. You are gorgeous though sthandwa. Very.

@NormanMbhalat10 commented:

"Are you a clothing model?"

