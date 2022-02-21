A picture posted on social media by online user Thembelihle of her mom and herself has South Africans puzzled

The stunning beauty exuding from both of them has made it difficult for some online users to figure out who is the mom

The comments section quickly filled up with people trying to answer the same specific question and figure out who is who

Social media user Thembelihle from Johannesburg uploaded a picture to Twitter of her mom and herself and South Africans are all wondering the same thing - which one of them is the mom?!

Dressed to kill, Thembelihle and her mother turned heads online with a picture that captivated their radiating beauty. Seated at a restaurant the powerful duo looked as if they could take on the world with style and Saffas are living for it.

The mother of Thembelihle seemed to have aged like a fine wine with barely a wrinkle to be found. Cyber citizens soon shared similar thoughts about the gorgeous duo without being able to understand how such a thing is possible.

Take a look at the viral post below:

Social media users want to know who the mom is and show off their thirsty side

@Sbo508 straight up asked:

"Who is the mom here?"

@spanje2022 shared:

"Your beauty, you get it from your mom."

@Mlungis92314335 wrote:

"Your mom is still fresh."

@Workersday also asked:

"Which one is mama here?"

@Magolego16 thinks:

"That is your sister."

@matshonamolapo responded with:

"Who is the mother here... We are confused."

