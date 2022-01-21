A mother and daughter had social media users having a double take at their snap as they could not believe they are mother and daughter

Social media user @ZintleDiko shared a picture of her and her baby girl, and she never expected to get the reaction that she did

The people of Mzansi were blown away by the youth this momma possesses, they were certain her and her daughter were twins

There are some gorgeous youthful mothers out there that have peeps tripping over the fact that they have children. This mother-daughter duo had Mzansi taking a second look just to make sure.

Social media user @ZintleDiko and her daughter look like twins. The people of SA could not belive that they are not. Image: Twitter / @ZintleDiko

A lot of moms hear “no, you are too young to be a mother,” and it is a great compliment. Looking too young to be your child’s mother is something every woman wants to hear.

Social media user @ZintleDiko shared a sweet picture of her and her baby girl on Twitter. The resemblance between the two is jaw dropping!

People react to the youthful momma and her precious princess

People could not believe this was a photo of a mother and her daughter. This momma is holding her age SO well!

Flooding the comment section in utter disbelief, peeps let the mom know that they are tripping over the resemblance. They cannot believe they are not twins lol.

Take a look at some of the comments

@Mokgadi_Heart said:

“Twins. You look together ❤️”

@frankkureoma said:

“The resemblance is so attractive. Nice.”

@CHRISMBELE6 said:

“Yhoo...carbon copy nibahle ladies”

@ThabangMogoboy5 said:

@iamthandoleo said:

