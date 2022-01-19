A curvy woman felt she needed a little more plumping, so she asked The Cleaner to hook her up with an edit

Social media user @RealMrumaDrive aka The Cleaner showed his followers the request along with what he had done

The people of Mzansi felt it was little too much as the lady was already hella curvaceous to begin with

Curves are the new petite and peeps are doing anything to make theirs bigger. One lady asked The Cleaner to work his magic on one of her pictures, and he did the thing!

Social media user @RealMrumaDrive aka The Cleaner helped a curvy lady with a picture edit. Image: Twitter / @KgosiReadLemmy

Source: Twitter

Photoshop is definitely the less invasive way of getting your curves to look curvier lol. People go to great lengths to get the curves this woman, who goes by the social media handle@KgosiReadLemmy, naturally has.

Social media user @RealMrumaDrive aka The Cleaner, shared the request he received from the curvaceous honey, along with the snap he worked his magic on.

Curves on curves on curves!

Mzansi reacts to them curves: Sis is a natural firecracker

This woman has some curves on her! Seeing her snaps, people couldn’t help but wonder why she would want to alter her snap. They think her natural curves are perfect just the way they are!

Some felt the lady took things a tad too far. If the edited picture was an actual person, peeps would have to look twice lol.

Take a look at some of the comments

@selina_m85 said:

“Increase for ini when they're already big”

@mongezimatt01 said:

“The Mega curves ♀️”

@real_faucet said:

@Risky_is_back said:

“Full-time admission”: Curvy nurse raises peoples blood pressure, book them in

Scrubs never looked so good! A confident and curvy nurse showed off her body on social media and almost had a few admissions lol, reported Briefly News.

They say there is nothing better than a man in uniform and a lady in lingerie… but have you seen a curvy nurse in scrubs?

Social media user and nurse, @tweetsbygoody took to Twitter with a snap of her filling out scrubs with her voluptuous body.

She cheekily captioned the post with: “Can I be your Nurse?? ⚕️”

Seeing the way that woman’s body tool hold of those scrubs, some had to take a minute to catch their breath before reacting.

Many felt they suddenly needed medical attention and that @tweetsbygoody had to attend to them immediately lol!

