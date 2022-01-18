“Full Time Admission”: Curvy Nurse Raises Peoples Blood Pressure, Book Them In
- A curvaceous nurse turned up the heat on social media with a saucy scrub snap that she posted on Twitter
- Social media user and nurse, @tweetsbygoody knows that she rocks those scrubs and wanted to flaunt her curves online
- People were lining up to be admitted and looked after by this flaming nurse after seeing that fire picture lol
Scrubs never looked so good! A confident and curvy nurse showed off her body on social media and almost had a few admissions lol.
They say there is nothing better than a man in uniform and a lady in lingerie… but have you seen a curvy nurse in scrubs?
Social media user and nurse, @tweetsbygoody took to Twitter with a snap of her filling out scrubs with her voluptuous body.
She cheekily captioned the post with: “Can I be your Nurse?? ⚕️”
Curvy nurse sends social media users hearts racing
Seeing the way that woman’s body tool hold of those scrubs, some had to take a minute to catch their breath before reacting.
Many felt they suddenly needed medical attention and that @tweetsbygoody had to attend to them immediately lol!
Take a look at some of the saucy comments
@Seawalker045 said:
“Jesus will surely meet me here”
@ibrokhan0 said:
“Blood pressure once I see that body.”
@Tony43304480 said:
“Quit playing with me yes you can be my nurse and everything else you want to be to me just follow me back.”
@EttieneGandonu said:
Curvaceous lady has the men of Mzansi lining up: “Confidence comes from my crown”
There is nothing more beautiful than a confident woman! A saucy social media user who goes by the handle @MissPeter1 had men lining up to take her on a date, reported Briefly News.
Gone are the days where a flat stomach has men running… it is all about the curves and the confidence now, ladies. Social media user @MissPeter1 dropped two of her first pictures of 2022, showing off her curvaceous figure.
Speaking to the jaw-dropper herself, Briefly News got the inside scoop on her radiating confidence. This is what she said:
"My most radiating confidence comes from my ‘crown’ (natural hair), that I get compliments about from everywhere I go.
"Followed by me being comfortable on my weight, not that I do not do workouts and eat healthily, but I understand we are built differently as women.
"Lastly, being my own provider. There is nothing that makes a woman lose confidence other than not being able to provide for themselves and not depend on their partners to give them money."
