An older lady took to social media to make it clear that age is only a number, and to remind people not to give it negative power

The 54-year-old woman wears her age like an invisibility cloak and made it clear her time has just begun

People were tripping over the woman’s beauty and undeniable boss babe vibes, some even young men wanted to date her

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

This lady is ageing like a fine wine! Taking to social media with some saucy snaps, this 54-year-old firecracker left jaws gaping.

Social media user @Rrochelle_stan is a 54-year-old hawt boss babe who oozes confidence. Image: Twitter / @Rrochelle_stan

Source: Twitter

Age is just a number. You will only be and feel old if you let the number define you. Take charge of your journey and do not let something like age stop you from doing your thing.

Social media user @Rrochelle_stan is a 54-year-old ageless beauty. Sharing some hawt snaps online, she made it clear that her journey is only beginning!

“No longer chasing the dream, I’m living it and just getting started.”

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

People sweat over the saucy older woman

Everyone loves a confident lady, even more so when they are older and can flaunt it better than a 20 something.

People flocked to the comment section to bask in her boss babe vibes and to swoon over her effortless looks. Young men were lining up to ask this looker on a date!

Take a look at some of the comments

@McodeHtg said:

“Imaging having you as my sugar mommy.”

@emeribe_paul said:

“At what age sexy grandma ”

@dohnani_kofi said:

@Martel363Chan said:

@angamjuniorr said:

Beautiful women in their 40s show off their looks, SA impressed: #Flirty40s

Mzanzi's ladies were serving some serious heat on the timeline but it's a members-only thread as the gorgeous 40+ group dominated. The diverse beauties were looking youthful as ever and certainly proved all women are like fine wine, only getting better with age, reported Briefly News.

Heading online, @JanVanPotgieter began the trending Twitter thread.

"Ladies in their 40's thread. Let's go," he captioned the call to action.

The hot mamacitas of South Africa were more than happy to oblige and quickly took to sharing some seriously killer snaps.

Source: Briefly News