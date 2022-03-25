A video of a man being served delectable meals by his partner has social media users rife with jealousy

The video posted by @blvckcoupless has gained loads of attention with many comments and reactions

Social media users showed off their ugly sides by commenting bitter yet funny responses in reply to the cute video

Someone’s son is living his best life and has brought out the green-eyed monster in peeps around the world.

In a video shared on Twitter to the page, @blvckcoupless a woman can be seen serving up mouth-watering meals to her boyfriend.

A woman serves up scrumptious meals for her bae and has Tweeps jealous. Image:@blvckcoupless/Twitter

The Tweet that was shared on March 22 has gained a huge amount of attention with thousands of likes and comments and more than a million views. But some people could not help but feel envious of his spoils.

Aptly included in the video is Destiny’s Child's hit song Cater 2 U, which the loving woman took quite literally.

Social media was dived with some gushing over the post and others in their feels

@Bing____ said:

“You see that ring though??? Oh…oh okay.”

@rollingria commented:

“I d rather drink bleach water than serve a man, side not why must people record stuff like this, imagine picking up your phone every time you make a plate to give it to him lmao corny, boo.”

@AuthorAlisa shared:

“Y'all just be eating in the bed?”

