A beautiful woman took to her Twitter account to share with her followers a recent treat from her man

Tshegofatso Ledwaba’s cute post shows off how she was gifted a brand new pair of Gucci sandals

Social media users were happy for the young woman with one user saying she is off to find herself Tshegofatso’s man

A South African woman, Tshegofatso Ledwaba (@TshegoLedwaba_), shared with her Twitter followers how her man spoiled her recently with a brand new pair Gucci sandals.

Tshegofatso Ledwaba posted a tweet showing off how her man spiled her with Gucci sandals. Image: @TshegoLedwaba_ / Twitter

Source: Twitter

The beautiful Tshegofatso posted two photos of the luxury gift. The Tweet has over 1400 likes. It reads:

“My man said 'Whatever you want, princess'.”

It is evident that Mzansi loves seeing beautiful black women living in luxury. Social media users couldn’t help but gush at the precious gesture and flooded Tshegofatso’s post with cute reactions, emojis and sweet messages. Here are a few of their responses:

@Koketso_Legacy said:

"Love love this for you."

@ndziee_ replied:

"Love these. You definitely won sis."

@__Seboo reacted:

"Ooh yes."

@Sam_Fezile commented:

"Let's hope you'll keep him even if things go bad for him financially."

Source: Briefly News