A Twitter user gained quite a bit of attention after she revealed that she is looking for a boyfriend on the TL

@ChwayMadikane wrote out specific details that she wants her future man to have all the way down to the leather seats of his car

Peeps shared their thoughts after Briefly News reshared her post on FB to find out what Mzansi thinks about finding a partner through social media

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

@ChwayMadikane caught the attention of Briefly News after sharing that she is looking for a boyfriend. The stunning Saffa lady shared a detailed caption of what she is looking for in a man along with a gorgeous selfie. She wrote:

"Looking for a boyfriend. Ages 35-40, must have a car with leather seats, aircon & sunroof, must have a smart TV, Netflix, uncapped WiFi and a king-size bed with white bedding. Please RT. Umntu wam might be on your TL."

Her post quickly went viral on Twitter gaining almost 3 000 likes.

This gorgeous woman headed online to ask the TL if they could help her find her future man. Image: @ChwayMadikane

Source: Twitter

Briefly News just had to reshare her post to see what readers had to say about finding a man online.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Saffas share their unique responses to the woman's boyfriend demands

Zondo Soweto said:

"She's still using a green ID book but has so many demands."

Kennethius Lesedi Les Mautso believes:

"I think she should have started with what she has so we see if she qualifies to dish out demands of that sort."

Sbongiseni Sbo asked:

"Yena with white bedding?"

Sello Letsabo shared some advice:

"It should not be what you want in a man, but what you can build with him."

Mluya Iksy suggested:

"Sister, just create your own man with whatever you desire..."

Phuti Duncan added:

"She just wants Netflix and WiFi this one."

Halala: Lovely couple meets on social media DM and exchange vows

Sometimes finding love online is possible as Briefly News previously reported that @kulanicool said that answering your direct messages could turn your life around.

The Twitter account holder shared a beautiful story of a couple that met on social media before they tied the knot. He has also shared a screenshot of the chat possibly between the two lovers.

It seems the guy asked the beautiful lady to take her out for lunch and the woman agreed as they wanted to know each other better. He captioned his recent post:

“Answer your DMs bethuna.”

Source: Briefly News