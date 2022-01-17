A stunning woman was excited to go on a date, got herself all ready, then got told the man could not make it

Social media user @EzamaCirha shared her story along with pictures of how beautiful she looked for the date

People let the good sis know that the man made a huge mistake by standing her up and that she should not even sweat it

There is nothing worse than getting yourself ready, face beat and all, just to be told that the plans are cancelled. A stunner shared her story and left jaws gaping!

Social media user @EzamaCirha got stood up and people could not understand why. Image: Twitter / @EzamaCirha

Source: Twitter

Social media user @EzamaCirha shared some stunning selfies, explain how she had been stood up just minutes before leaving for a date. Sis looked breath-taking.

Holding her own, she oozed with independence, stating her worth. Yes, honey, don’t let any man mess you around, your time is precious!

“My date said no not today may be next week. At that time, I looked all kinds of beauty.”

People react to the gorgeous woman getting stood up

Seeing the undeniable beauty, she was radiating, people could not believe that a man would have something better to do than to spend time with her.

Social media users let her know that it is his loss that he never made the date and that she should not lose sleep over it and deserves more than being told ‘another time’.

Take a look at some of the comments

@MphoMasemola18 said:

“Hai!! You’re lying to us. Looking so beautiful!!! Why didn’t you refer that guy to eye specialist/optometrist♂️”

@4BILLYG said:

“I am so sorry that happened to you I wish you lots of love peace and happiness and a good love life and you still look wonderful in your pictures…”

@TXavi85 said:

@SSabeloNtanjana said:

@apiwe_geza said:

@DanaZungu said:

Source: Briefly News