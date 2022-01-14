An Asian woman was unexpectedly left stranded with her blind date after China's recent mass lockdowns

The 34-year-old woman had been to her date’s house where he had prepared a meal for her when residents were banned from travelling

The woman documented the unusual experience on TikTok sharing videos of the man making her food

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

The idea of a blind date is already nerve wrecking enough so you can imagine the shock of a 34-year-old woman who was forced to quarantine with her blind date after their city went into lockdown while they were together.

A Chinese woman shared her experience of being stuck with her blind date on social media. Image: 王一在广州 / TikTok

Source: UGC

It is reported that the woman had been having dinner at her date's home when the city suddenly banned all residents from travelling.

She took to Douyin, China's version of TikTok, to share videos of the unusual ordeal. In the clips she can be seen documenting the meals he has been preparing for her.

The Business Insider said that the woman was set up on a series of ten blind dates by her parents on a recent visit home.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

"During quarantine, apart from finding him so quiet that he's almost as mute as a wooden dummy, the guy is all right. He cooks, cleans, and works. Even though the food he makes isn't too great, he still is willing to cook. So that's okay, I guess," the woman told The Paper.

Jacaranda FM reported that she also mentioned that the man was interested in writing a book about the experience.

Woman shares that she can’t stand a man for more than 3 days

Briefly News previously reported that Twitter user @Candee_leigh has riled South Africans up with a controversial opinion on relationships and marriage. The civil engineer explained that her parents spend a significantly large amount of time in their own homes, as opposed to staying together constantly.

The debate between Saffas was stirred up by Leigh's desire to follow in her parent’s footsteps, expressing that she can only tolerate a man for three days at a time.

South African social media users didn't hesitate to take sides as the comments section of her post was quickly flooded with people either agreeing with her or not. Debates between online users initiated with no signs of slowing down.

Source: Briefly News