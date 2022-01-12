A fitness instructor from Johannesburg went onto Twitter to share pics of herself and her daughter on a movie date

The mom and daughter duo are pictured dressed in shades of blue in the viral pics and Mzansi can't get enough of the cute pair

Twitter users were quick to react and said the women looked alike and praised the mother for having a 'beautiful daughter'

A Johannesburg-based fitness instructor took to social media to share photos of her cute daughter and Saffas can’t get enough of the pics. Image: @saneh31/ Twitter

Source: Twitter

Adorable snaps of a mother and daughter duo on their way to the movies has gone viral on social media.

Fitness and wellness motivator @saneh31 took to her Twitter account to post two snaps of her daughter and herself off on a cinema date and Mzansi can’t get over adorable the pics are.

The doting mom @saneh31 captioned the Twitter post:

“Movie date.”

She is pictured holding the tiny tot’s hand in one photo and then hugging the girl child who is dressed in a blue t-shirt and shorts with a white bag.

@Avy_Coleman said:

“A baby girl.”

@Sihle_Mngwengwe said:

“Me to your daughter.”

@LemooMohapeloa said:

“This year kopa le nketsetseng bana. I’ll babysit and take cute pictures le bona.”

@uLuyanda_Gama said:

“Ukuba istepfather izinto zami.”

@allthingsgreyy said:

“Re feng bana.”

@fillimoni added:

“I’m ready to be a stepdad.”

@JayMonee3 said:

“Stop posting your children on social media.”

@MARVOFRESH20 said:

“I'm so sorry babe, I see now the baby looks like me... Come back.”

@DesmondTumelo1 said:

“You have the same legs. She is a cute baby girl.”

@hopemashoz said:

“You are a beautiful baby.”

