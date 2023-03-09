A video on TikTok shows a mum who decided to go back to celebrate her daughter's 16th birthday

The video was made to document her teenager's reaction to getting the world-famous Tesla that cost millions in rands

The video went viral as people saw how the teenager reacted to being presented with the best birthday present from Elon Musk's tech company

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

A teenage daughter had people amazed after slamming her mum for getting her the wrong birthday gift. The young girl was presented with a Tesla, one of the most coveted electric cars.

A 16-year-old got a Tesla for her birthday but she was not pleased with the gift. Image: @neshieslife2340

Source: UGC

Online users were in disbelief at the video. People were amazed by how the birthday surprise completely backfired on the mother.

Tesla as gift means nothing to African American woman's 16-year-old daughter

A lady on TikTok @neshieslife2340 showed the world that her daughter did not appreciate her big 16th birthday gift. The lucky teen was presented with a Tesla as a surprise but got outside to see it and started whining that she wanted a Mercedes-Benz. Watch the video.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

TikTok users after reaction to brand new Tesla

Investopedia reports that Teslas' starting price is R 1.8 million. Netizens love seeing well-off parents spoiling their kids, and people were in awe of how ungrateful the girl in the video seemed. Many people encouraged the lady to ignore the daughter's demand for a pink Mercedes.

Timothy R commented:

"Return it and get her a pink Mercedes hotwheel toy car."

charlotte commented:

"Girl wym a pink Mercedes Benz."

Bamboozled commented:

"Don’t you dare get her a pink Mercedes after this!!"

Slay queen commented:

"Give the boy the car he more grown than she is."

Theresa Garten commented:

"My 16-year-old daughter got a 1997 Honda Accord and she’s happy to have it too."

Brooke commented:

"You should return it and buy a pink Mercedes-Benz for yourself."

"This car is so fire": Man gifted with 1st whip by generous manager, peeps moved

Briefly News previously reported that a generous man gave one of his employees a car to show appreciation for their hard work. The employee was excited about his new car as he happily sat posing in various pictures and videos.

People were touched by the story and shared their own experiences with their bosses. Netizens also marvelled over the young man who earned his first car.

The young man looked completely delighted in videos where he first got into his car. It was a big deal for him as this was his first-ever whip.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News