One man from Florida got a huge gift from his boss in recognition of how well he is doing at work

The young gent proudly posed next to his Vintage 1968 Ford Falcon and many online users were in awe

Videos and photos of the employee sitting in his new ride after his boss showed up with the car caused a stir on Twitter

A generous man gave one of his employees a car to show appreciation for their hard work. The employee was excited about his new car as he happily sat in the posing in various pictures and videos.

People were touched by the story and shared their own experiences with bosses. Netizens also marvelled over the young man who was able to earn his first car.

Man receives car from manager after working hard

A post on Twitter by @raphousetv2 shared the story of a man from Florida whose manager gave him a 1968 Ford Falcon. The young man was positively beaming in pictures and clips where he wore an orange T-shirt to match his new ride.

The young man looked completely delighted in videos where he first got into his car. It was a big deal for him as this was his first-ever whip.

Online users flooded the comments with congratulatory messages. Peeps shared their own experiences of having generous bosses.

@yngmyles commented:

"Nah this a gotta be a good sign for the new year...Florida man with good news."

@miskiackerman commented:

"This is the first time I’ve seen something positive come after 'Florida man'."

@ANNUNAKI963 commented:

"This is amazing."

@TheyHoedMe commented:

"I promise, that positive attitude will get you places. People can relate to hard times and keeping your head up."

@_ferrarifatboy commented:

"Hard work pays off."

@CoachCGoodman commented:

"First time I’ve seen a tweet start off with “Florida Man” and it didn’t go left."

@meek410_ commented:

"This car is so fire."

@BeasterroXD commented:

"My past job I work hard every day, even went during when I was super sick from the stomach and got a nasty cough the last three weeks. Accepted extra hours but never got paid for it ( they lied). Lastly, in return, I got disrespected, and the job was filled with toxic workers."

@jeffreybruhhh commented:

"1968 Falcon, thats a GIFT boy."

@Dpad2k commented:

"My boss from old job sold me my Teggy for 1200 when he could have sold it for 8 000. My old car broke and he wanted me to have something different."

"Dankie, boss lady": Woman buys her helper a new VW Polo Vivo, SA in disbelief

Briefly News previously reported that an employer spoiled her employee. The woman decided to give her domestic worker a new ride

Tweep, @LondonLeeBae shared that she would be buying a new VW Polo Vivo as a present. She shared a picture of the whip and people were impressed

The tweet got 7 000 likes, 3 400 retweets and more than 600 comments. People could not stop raving about her generosity.

