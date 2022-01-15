A kind and considerate boss lady is pushing the envelope by hoping to give her helper one special present

A Twitter user, @LondonLeeBae, posted that she wants to show gratitude to the employee for being good to her

A mixed bag of reactions greeted the tweet as some locals praised the deed, while others questioned its validity

In the biggest revelation of the year so far, a kind and caring employer is determined to either give her helper a heart attack or turn her into the happiest worker in Mzansi for a long time to come.

Heading to the timeline recently, @LondonLeeBae notified her followers of her intention to surprise the employee with the modest VW Polo Vivo as a present. She shared a picture of the white-coloured caption, and if she was hoping to instigate a flood of reactions, she instead got a torrential burst.

A local boss lady plans to gift her helper a new car. Image: @LondonLeeBae

The caption read:

"Today I'm going to surprise my Helper. She [has] been good to me since day one."

It's worth noting that the tweet seemed to inspire more scepticism than sheer delight or amazement from Saffas, with many making the point that they'll happily await "video evidence" showing the boss lady handing over the whip.

Saffas give off mixed signals

The tweet attracted a massive 37 000 likes, 3 400 retweets and more than 600 comments. Briefly News was here for it and camped in the comments section to bring readers all the mixed reactions to the tweet.

@mofumahadi_K wrote:

"You remind me of those short guys in town who always say, 'ao my size' whenever they see a short lady."

@Marikana34 said:

"Is this revelation credible? I will never give a homeless person R1 000 or give a helper a car. I won't be responsible for the consequences of my selfish interest, ego and disturb a family accustomed to living within its means."

@Ndi_Muvenda_ added:

"I am sure @Shimza01 will learn a thing or two in appreciating those who help you. Congratulations to your helper, she's for sure the best."

Worker surprised by 3-bedroom home gift

In other news to lift the heart, Briefly News reported that while many employees can expect to receive bonuses over the festive season, domestic worker Violet Mkhwanazi received a gift way more precious than could have been imagined.

To thank Mkhwanazi for her sixteen years of remarkable service, Gauteng power-couple, Pamela and Johnathan Niemand, gifted Mkhwanazi with a perfect 3-bedroom home in Fourways.

Acknowledging the struggles of buying property in South Africa, Pamela Niemand thought the Riverside View home would enable Mkhwanazi to improve her and her family's standard of living.

