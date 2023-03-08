One child got a haircut from the barber and was enjoying it until something odd happened, and he left immediately

The little boy's mother pulled a prank on him, and the video of his reaction head people in stitches

People in the comments were amused by how the little boy reacted when he thought his barber gave him a kiss

A little kid went to the barber and went viral. In the video, the mother pulls a prank to make him think the barber gave him a peck on the cheek.

A little boy got a haircut, and the mum pulled the prank. Image: TikTok/@dwhite_dwhite.

Source: UGC

The little boy's reaction amused people in the comments. Netizens cracked jokes about how disgusted the boy looked.

Little boy enraged by kiss prank at barbershop

A kid got a haircut with his eyes closed in a video posted by @dwhite_dwhite. The boy's mum decided to pull a prank and kissed him on the cheek before he opened his eyes.

The video shows the boy's anger as he gives his hairdresser some serious side-eye.

TikTok user in tears over irritated little boy

People in the comments were thoroughly amused. Mzansi loves to see funny children, and this kid takes the cake.

Looking for Nintha commented:

"Bro really said side eye."

elanie commented:

"SIDE EYE."

Sean Garza commented:

"Bro got that grown-up reaction."

justshamy82 commented:

"He was like how dare you."

PALITO commented:

"Bro was flabbergasted."

Euphoric_Health commented:

I"’m not quite sure if he’s 7 or 23."

MJTiny commented:

"The way he looked at him."

Kristen commented:

"All while maintaining eye contact."

bumbumbummm commented:

"Bro was deciding whether he liked it or not."

