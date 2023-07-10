A tik-tok creator who is paranoid about being bewitched was not taking any chances, so she goes all out to prevent it

The lady goes the extra mile to ensure that no one ever has a chance to strike her with any dark magic

Online users were fascinated by the video showing how the lady gets rid of her sanitary pads after use

One TikTokker made a video about her pads that went viral. The young lady detailed how she chooses to get rid of her used sanitary pads.

A TikTok video shows how a woman threw away get pads by burning them to stay safe from witchcraft. Image: @una.rine

The TikTok creator got everything she needed and filmed a video that got over 9,000 likes. Many people watched the video to express their surprise after seeing her sanitary pad disposal method.

Woman terrified of witchcraft shows how she gets rid of pads in TikTok video

A two-time University of the Free State graduate, @una.rine_ got lots of attention on TikTok. The young lady showed people that she burnt her pads in a braai stand every month.

In the video's caption, the lady implied that she does it to prevent anyone from using her pads in rituals. Watch the clip below:

South Africans discuss woman who burns sanitary pads

Many people like to see others' life hacks. This woman got a divided reaction as people thought she should not have told the internet.

Touch nails and work shops said:

"I will never eat braaid meat in anyone's house."

Slindii wrote:

"Have secrets guys tjo."

melissa added:

"Tampon nd flush...done. I know you dnt flush it but I flush. dont come for me I'm very short."

mmanthe wrote:

"I put madubula (cleaning chemical)before disposing of them..because washing them? I can't."

Lebz_500 commented:

"Ya'll live in serious fear of the unknown yooo!"

Taps argued:

"Kanti is what you believe in not stronger than any evil that would want to come up against you. Don’t live in fear & give power to powerless things."

