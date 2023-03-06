A lady told people that her lobola did not cost any more than R20 000 because her father wanted it at a certain price

The influencer took to Twitter to share the reason why her dad was happy to settle on a modest lobola amount

Online users shared their thoughts about the lobola story, and people were divided over the father's decision

A woman told people why her father settled on a certain lobola amount. The young lady told tweeps the father did not want too much lobola because she is a baby mama.

A woman explained the reason behind her dad accepting a certain amount for lobola because she had a child already. Image: Twitter/@irwin_rosey

Source: UGC

People were in the comments and debated whether the tweep's father was right. Some thought she was sharing too much on the internet.

Twitter story about lady's lobola causes waves

A woman @irwin_rosey took to Twitter and told people that her husband paid R16 000 for lobola. The lady told people that her dad made the decision because her husband would be adopting her son. Read the post below:

South Africans discuss woman's lobola

Lobola fascinates many people, and they had different opinions. Many applauded her dad for making a wise decision. Others thought that the lady was being too open on the internet

@renei_Nay commented:

"You guys are leaving nothing out. No mystery to you. We know how your father thinks. How much your bride price was. That the one child isn’t your husbands, you live in a 5 bedroom house... yoh aowa alena siphiri lena shame."

@Desiree03160354 commented:

"Mine said something similar years back...iIunderstand and respect him more for that."

@Lile_FromSchool

"So your own father low-balled you during negotiations and you thought, “Grand, I’m about this”. THEN you said, “Imma tell the TL about the time my dad said I’m not worth a a cent of lobola cuz my partner will have to love me enough to love my child too”?"

@RaySacii commented:

"He cooked you."

@kamogelo_pheeha commented:

"I wouldn’t have agreed but it’s a different strokes and folks kinda situation but we love it for you."

@skhosana_dineo commented:

"Love this for you sis... Your dad is a real one. iLobola has just become a money making scheme in most households."

