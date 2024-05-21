Gqom singer Babes Wodumo's reality TV show Uthando Lodumo has allegedly ended her relationship with Showmax

The reality TV star is reportedly looking for a much better deal after parting ways with the streaming giant

The reality show was centred around Babes Wodumo's relationship with the late Mampintsha however, she will allegedly feature her rumoured boyfriend

The gripping reality TV show Uthando Lodumo will find a new home after Babes Wodumo and Showmax go their separate ways.

Season 3 of Babes Wodumo and Mampintsha's 'Uthando Lodumo' will no longer be available on Showmax. Image: @babeswodumo

Source: Instagram

Babes Wodumo and Showmax end relationship

Durban Gqom singer Babes Wodumo is gearing up for the third season of her hit reality TV show, Uthando Lodumo. However, the show will reportedly no longer be available to stream on Showmax.

According to ZiMoja, the reality TV star was reportedly in talks with another company, searching for a much better deal.

The reality show focused on the lives of Babes Wodumo and her late husband, Mandla 'Mampintsha' Maphumulo. After his untimely death in December 2023, she will allegedly feature her rumoured boyfriend, Zuma, from Amaroto, in the new season.

We don't own anybody - says Showmax

When contacted for clarification, the streaming giant confirmed that Babes Wodumo is no longer a part of them.

MultiChoice's Nomsa Philiso shared that Babes Wodumo has every right to explore other avenues.

“We don’t own anyone, I am sure people are exploring options – that is the joy of a vibrant industry.”

A person close to the story stated that Babes Wodumo was looking for a much better deal.

Babes confirmed to her fans that the show would return via an Instagram post on 23 September.

"Uthando Lodumo Season 3 coming soon."

Babes Wodumo shares picture of alleged new boyfriend

In a previous report from Briefly News, Babes Wodumo had seemingly confirmed her new romance when she raved about her alleged new boyfriend, Sabelo Zuma.

On Instagram, the Gqom singer shared a video of her walking with a man, and social media buzzed about her alleged new relationship.

Mzansi was displeased by this and expressed mixed reactions to Babes' post, where some hated that she's moved on from Mampintsha.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News