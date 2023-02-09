A post showed screenshots of the messages a woman sent him as a breakup by being honest about she felt

In the texts, the lady listed several reasons why she wanted to go separate ways after being patient for two months

The post went viral as people gave their two cents on the demanding woman who seemed to know what she wants

A post went Twitter viral as it shows a woman telling one man why they couldn't be together anymore. The lady wrote texts arguing that she needed more money.

Online users reacted to the post and were divided. Some thought the lady was right, while others defended the woman.

Twitter post of man dumped for being broke goes viral

A Twitter post about why one guy recently got dumped went viral. An online user shared screenshots where a lady said she couldn't be in a relationship because her bae had no money to give her for face creams, hair, gifts for a friend, or even to go out.

In the texts, she insists she loves him but cannot stay in a relationship where she is the understanding girlfriend. In one of the texts, she says:

"Look at me Kassim, I am a babe, the only money I have is from my dad. I can't be in a relationship and a man cant' provide"

Twitter users react to woman's text messages

Relationship struggles get online peep's attention. Many people thought the lady was wrong and should have stood by her gent. Others argued that the man may have promised her the soft life and failed to deliver and she was justified to leave him.

@kiz_instyle commented:

"A relationship should make you better, not worse! Maybe he offered her money or promises of a good life to get her. Don't be mad when women walk away if you use things to get them. Men never stay with women who they are not happy with."

@EmekeThrive commented:

"This guy escaped a huge problem."

@olayinka2ade commented:

"So, money and other "provisions" defines her relationship. Good luck to the next guy."

@_Zuuuzu commented:

"What do you people want? Respect her decision."

@etimbassey235 commented:

"Some girls will take being in a relationship with someone is doing that person a favor? Kindegarten love."

