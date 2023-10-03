A man was trying to impress a woman at a Durban groove venue with his unremarkable dancing

The TikTok video showed the man performing his moves and seemingly not knowing what he was doing

Netizens accurately predicted that he worked as a software developer or a coder, as seen on his t-shirt

South Africans laughed at a man who tried to charm a woman with his funny dance moves in Durban. Image: @snipper0311

Source: TikTok

A Durban woman was left unimpressed after a man tried to charm her with his dancing.

While it is unclear whether they were dating, it is clear that the gent has two left feet, something netizens did not hesitate to point out in their hilarious comments.

Man tries to charm woman with dance moves in TikTok video

@snipper0311 posted the hilarious video on TikTok. In the video, the beautiful young woman stands by the groove door, and gqom is playing in the background. The man is dancing for the woman, and the woman looks on with a straight face.

As the man approaches her, the woman looks even more bored, and he seems not to be catching the signals she is throwing, that his moves are not lit. Watch the video here:

South Africans compare man to software developer

Netizens laughed at the man dancing at the Durban groove and compared him to different types of people and animals.

Trevha Blaq said:

“I’ve seen peacocks do something like this.”

Ntemnandisithole remarked, after seeing his t-shirt:

“He’s a software developer.”

WuMing added:

“My wife looks at me like this when I’m dancing before her. I won’t be surprised if they’re romantically involved.”

Maloza78 pointed out:

“Eye contact. She doesn’t mind as long as he doesn’t touch.”

Permy imagined a POV:

“When she wants to leave, and you’re still having fun.”

M had a different view.

“She liked it.”

Sphiwe Buthelezi pointed out:

“This person is a coder for a very respectable company, and you cannot tell me otherwise. I had a friend who was a coder and would get drunk like a nyaope.”

Amahle was charmed.

“I would personally fall in love.”

Bathandwah had a good laugh.

“I know an audition when I see one.”

Theo wrote:

“Y’all fathers are at groove doing this but won’t even open the car door for your mother.”

Source: Briefly News