A gent from KwaZulu Natal entertained guests at Mzo Lifestyle with his dance moves

The fellow blazed the dance floor at the Durban-based groove, where a few ladies joined him

Netizens loved his flexibility, and some compared him to 'Podcast and Chill' co-host Sol Phenduka

Netizens compared a man getting down at a groove in Durban to 'Podcast and Chill' presenter Sol Phenduka. Image: @sabelorm2

A Durban man made the ladies scream, and the internet laugh loudly with his slick and funny dance moves.

The fellow was going down at the groove, and those watching him at the venue clapped and enjoyed every moment of his performance, leaving TikTokkers in laughing fits.

Gent dances at Durban groove in TikTok video

@sabelorm2 posted the viral video on TikTok, and the fellow made the weekend vibe lit for those looking to forget a rough week. The gent goes down and does different dances to Gqom music at Mzo Lifestyle, and as he does so, a group of women come running behind him, evidently taken in by how he moves.

As the man moves, more people scream and shout excitedly because of how he performs, leaving the venue in a frenzy. Watch the video here:

South Africans compare dancer to other famous people

Netizens compared the video of the man dancing to different TikTokkers and famous people they knew.

Luxurious asked:

“Sol Phenduka is that you?”

OdwaSoms added:

“Am I the only one noticing the shoes?”

Sondrafoter921 was impressed.

“He’s killing it.”

Lebo would not try this.

“Knowing my knees, I would have fallen.”

Dorothy Lajuene was amazed.

“If I could get my knees to act like his, I would be so happy.”

Kris was also taken aback.

“Bro must tell me where he got those knees from.”

Triple M trolled him.

“After that, he spent hours in the toilet.”

Lefokotshevedi laughed.

“Sol when Mac G signs the checks.”

Mthandos wrote:

“He doesn’t look like the getting-tired type. The energy!”

