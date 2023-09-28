A white man went down at a Durban groove as the night rolled on away

The fellow was dancing to a Mampintsha song in the TikTok video and was sipping on a Corona drink with a smile on his face

Netizens stanned his content and were warmed by his carefree vibe and clapped for his joy

A mlungu in Durban grooved his worries away with a bottle of bev and Gqom music in his ears.

The gent's vibe attracted netizens who were happy to see him dancing the night away.

A white man dances to Mampintsha song in a TikTok video

@bruceybld posted the video, and it was full of fun vibes and groovists enjoying their time with the white man. The fellow was dancing to a Big Nuz track and had a bottle of Corona in his hand.

Everyone looked at him funny, but he did not care and instead showed how much fun he was having. Sometimes, it's good to dance the night away and take it easy because the stressful economic situations are enough to weigh a person down. Watch the video here:

Netizens vibe with white man's video

Netizens enjoyed seeing the white man dance with a massive smile.

NaMaseko said:

“From today, your new name is Jabulani.”

Boitumelomohasoa wrote:

“This is what we signed up for: unity, love and respect.”

Single parent exclaimed:

“This is what we wanna see: one big happy family unit.”

NomthyN was pleased.

“Mampintsha is happy wherever he is.”

Olwenene Langa was ecstatic.

“Yes, man. Enjoy as much as you can. Life is too short.”

Jazavelly Bone Galie added:

“Eish, this song. I cannot forget Mampintsha.”

Brucey Baby replied:

“He was special, one of a kind. Forever a fan.”

Amfromabove: Lady Wamish remarked:

“You’re free, my man. Democracy has set us free. Now you’re expressing your happiness with the people you love long before.”

