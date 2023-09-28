A white family enjoyed themselves at a Tsonga wedding in a TikTok video

The wedding took place in Ekurhuleni, and the mother and father were getting down to the music with Xibelani dancers

Netizens stanned the mood and were happy that love transcended colour and race

South Africans were entertained by a white family dancing at a Tsonga wedding in Ekurhuleni. Image: @sarahnkoana

Source: TikTok

It doesn’t matter if you’re black or white, Tsonga music will make you move your whole body!

A white family enjoyed the beats and jams at their family member’s wedding in Ekurhuleni, and judging from the video, they were having a ball.

White family dances at Tsonga wedding in Ekurhuleni

@sarahnkoana posted the fantastic and fun-filled video on TikTok. The footage shows a colourful marriage between a Tsonga woman and a white man. The man’s father and mother are in the thick of things, moving with the xibelani-dancing Tsonga women and enjoying themselves. The Tsonga music made them move their bodies in a way that did not make them look like white, earning praise from netizens. Watch the video here:

South Africans love white people's wedding vibes

Netizens were happy that the family was dancing at the wedding.

Kitty Meow Meow added:

“Those are the groom’s parents. Look at how the mom is enjoying herself.”

Omphe Sej was happy.

“This is the South Africa our forefathers prayed for. This is beautiful.”

Gaositwe Ratlou said:

“We should thank God we lived to witness such a time like this.”

Talina8407 loved the vibe.

“The groom’s parents are on the beat, I tell you.”

Angie Nkuna was mezmerized.

“Beautiful! Can we see the bride and the groom, please?”

Sasa remarked:

“Aowa Sarah, I’ll wait here to see the bride and the groom.”

Lameck Gondwe was amazed.

“He who finds a wife has found a good thing.”

Nandi3333 wrote:

“What a beautiful wedding. The in-laws are enjoying it.”

Source: Briefly News