A video of a newly married couple went viral online for the trendy dance moves that were performed.

The video showed the couple in the company of their wedding party busting some popular moves as they delighted on their day.

A happy couple who was accompanied by their wedding party brought the vibes to their reception with popular dance moves. Image:Zimweddings/Instagram

Peeps on Instagram were delighted to see the young couple revel on their special day. Many people tagged others in their comment section while others fancied the dance moves for their friends' weddings.

The couple led their bridal party into different dance styles. Image: Zimweddings/Instagram

The wedding guests were delighted as the bridal party broke into different dance styles before the bride and groom took their seats. Click here to watch the video.

stylesalebogang was moved:

"Bathong I wanna get married again, @fran_tsho what say theee?"

nosipho_sihayo tagged a friend:

"@sphume_ngobese ngicela kube step sakho somshado lesi (please use this choreography for your wedding)."

promisez_m jokingly made gest of the couple's dance moves:

"Was thinking this mapiano dance moves have some white dance moves tendencies kanti I wasn’t wrong so beautiful "

ku_tlwi reminisced:

"@oratile_nthite this gives me Palesa and Sean vibes ❤️."

donna_takes_on_slimmingworld joked:

"Uncle Phil vibing behind the groom @ig.sianpayne ."

coralewis144 made an observation:

The bride and groom look happy that's so nice I hope it always stays that way for them, ."

Peeps who watched the video didn't hold back on the delight as they flooded the post with positive messages.

