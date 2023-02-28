A Tsonga woman gained a lot of followers after she performed an impressive dance for TikTok users

The stunner posted a TikTok video that got thousands of views from South Africans within hours

People said the woman did not need a Xibelani to accentuate her moving hips because she was naturally gifted

A video of a Tsonga woman dancing gathered thousands of views online. Image: @shimie8

A video of a Tsonga woman brightened people's day on TikTok. She performed a Xibelani dance and represented her culture to perfection.

Traditional Xibelani dance by young Tsonga woman makes waves

The young lady @shimie8 posted a TikTok video shaking what he mama gave her. She expressed pride in her Tsonga heritage and did the fast Xibleani dance. The video was a hit and people wanted to see more from the beauty with an hourglass figure. In just a few hours, the talented lady gained a lot of new fans.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi TikTok users hyped by the traditional Tsonga dance

Some Mzansi TikTokkers said they want to see her dance in a Xibelani skirt. Others praised the woman and added that her curves were a built-in Xibelani.

@simondokotela posted:

"You gained a follower, love it. Do a video for me please with Xibelani."

@onkam03 wrote:

"Do it with Xibelani."

@given_rams stated:

"That's exactly where Bacardi dance came from. The Pretorians failed to dance the Tsonga way and that error in their dance was then called Bacardi."

@fahncy wrote:

"Sis got natural Xibelani."

@de_cool_girlz said:

"Bacardi Pretoria dance in speedy version."

@fikilehappymalaza added:

"She does not need Xibelani, love it."

@helvyd211812 mentioned:

"When I grow up I want to dance like you. "

@angelina4071 commented:

"South African nyash, granddaughters of Sarah Baartman.❤️"

