A woman took part in the viral Kilimanjaro dance and delighted TikTok viewers who kept asking her to do the dance

Online users cannot get enough of this young lady who has been doing the Kilimanjaro dance multiple times

People flooded the comments to share their thoughts about the lady's latest entry to the TikTok dance craze

Lady on TikTok executed the dance challenge for her followers, who loved it. The lady participated in the dance trend so often she got named the Kilimanjaro girl.

A girl did the Kilimanjaro dance, and her followers could not get enough. Image: @mainly.lebo

The latest video of the girl dancing was also a hit with fans. In the video, the lady makes sure to do the routine flawlessly.

TikTokker takes part in Kilimanjaro trend again

TikTok creator @mainly.lebo participated in the Kilimanjaro dance challenge. The dance includes moving to the beat, rolling the eyes back and shaking the shoulders for the final beat drop.

Watch the video below:

South African TikTok creators dance

Mzansi enjoys a good dance video, and many were again impressed by her dance talent. Many people confirmed that the lady might as well be the official owner of the dance trend.

UGog’uZingetshenii commented:

"Sis should be named Kilimanjaro straight."

Promise commented:

"The whole night? Just that?"

user6929475481793639 commented:

"I don't know about ya'll but mina personally I'd go to another club."

user7658986552973 commented:

"Nah shem you will forever remain a queen at this."

K commented:

"The lights turned off. You are too powerful."

Ammy commented:

"What's actually the meaning of this dance?"

Sabelo Lusanda647 commented:

"Angyazi mina ke lento [Not sure about this]"

othinako commented:

"Ai this dance is not make sure."

user9427174699920 commented:

"Which one is this one yohh. I actually like it."

T's Wifeee commented:

"CEO of Kilimanjaro."

Sam_☆msibi commented:

"Strong energy."

Kid wins 'Kilimanjaro' dance challenge, SA in awe of her facial expressions

Briefly News reported that South Africans were thoroughly amused by a kid who did the Kilimanjaro dance. In the video, the child is accompanied by an older guy.

People applauded the little girl's performance of the song Kilimanjaro. Many declared that the kid was one of the best at participating in the dance challenge.

A video posted on TikTok by @demarco__hm shows a child doing the Kilimanjaro dance flawlessly. The kid repeated the challenge in other videos multiple times, and many people continued wanting to see her execution of the dance routine.

