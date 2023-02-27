A woman managed to capture the heart of the nation with her undeniable talent after taking part in the viral Kilimanjaro dance challenge

With over 200,000 views and counting, @thereal_kaymed's dance moves made Mzansi shower her with admiration

TikTok could not stop raving about how the woman stole the spotlight and dominated the dance trend

@thereal_kaymed has taken the online community by storm with her spin on the Kilimanjaro dance challenge. Using her glasses as a prop, the TikTokker stole Mzansi's heart with her infectious energy.

The TikTokker shows Mzansi how it's done by dominating the viral dance challenge. Image: @thereal_kaymed Source: TikTok

The entertainer is no stranger to likes, as some of her TikTok videos have garnered thousands of views. However, the dance challenge was one of her more popular videos, with over 200,000 views.

TikTokkers obsess over woman's 'Kilimajaro' moves

People can't get enough of the woman's effortlessly choreographed style. With thousands of followers on the platform, it is clear from comments left on her video's that she is a hit with South Africa.

Watch the fun video for yourself:

Mzansi can't get enough of her

All you have to do is look at the women's comments to see how much people love her.

Briefly News displayed some of the best compliments:

@petersen family showed her low:

"You own TikTok. I get happy when I see you. On a bad day I open TikTok and see your energy - it helps me. Happy chappy."

@kaydeeduminy says:

"Loving the challenge."

@natalieroberts530natz gushed:

"You the best omw!!!!"

@desmosjohnson showed her appreciation:

"My favourite TikTokker."

