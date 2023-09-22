A Western Cape petrol attendant and a woman did a number together, and the internet loved them

The woman, who is based in Worcester, and the BP employee's TikTok video had them dancing and entertaining netizens

People who knew them were thankful for their positive vibes

A lady from Worcester made people happy when she danced with a BP petrol attendant.

Source: TikTok

A Worcester woman and a BP garage petrol attendant understood the assignment when they executed a perfect dance partnership routine.

The beautiful woman and the kind fellow made netizens laugh with their simple but accurate dance moves.

Woman and BP petrol attendant dance in TikTok video

@lauzandavanderwalt posted the video on her TikTok account, which was viewed over 176K times. The woman from the Western Cape is recorded dancing with the petrol attendant.

The man goes first, and the lady follows suit, and before long, the two are dancing together and having fun. Mandala's got some sweet moves, and the hot babe showed she also got sauce in her motion. Watch the video:

Dance video makes people smile

Netizens loved the footage of the petrol attendant dancing with the woman.

Zugolite loved the content.

“Madala understood the assignment.”

Jacky remarked:

“I love your energy, Lusanda.”

NakedPromise was confused.

“For a moment, I thought it was the lad from Fast and the Furious.”

Onalenna Thobega was charmed.

“She has the most perfect smile.”

Rozette windvogel stanned the vibes.

“Yes, man. Yes. Thank you for the beautiful vibes you’re sending.”

Azania added:

“Now I want to have a car. This is what y’all ne doing at the garage now?”

Kayla Visser had fun with the content.

“I enjoyed watching this.”

Pammimzyyanti611 thought the man looked familiar.

“Is this BP at Parow, Voortrekker? The pap looks familiar with the one who helped me yesterday, and he was friendly.”

Toolek_moloi exclaimed:

“The owner of the land! You can jive. Keep it!”

Petrol attendant's dance moves go viral

