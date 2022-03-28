A video of a happy gent dancing in a hospital ward has been doing the rounds on the social media streets

The clip, shared by Team Delela on Facebook, shows him moving with great energy with his one arm in an orthopaedic cast

South African online users were left in stitches upon viewing the clip, with several peeps joking the man would be back in the hospital soon

One recently discharged patient was beyond excited about being on his way back home from the hospital.

The clip, shared online by Team Delela on Facebook, shows the enthusiastic gentleman, pulling some killer dance moves in a hospital ward with his one arm in an orthopaedic cast and holding a medicine packet in the other hand.

He moves with great energy from side to side and Mzansi online users could not help but poke fun at the hilarious sight.

Anoxolo Zondwa-Zintshaba Kula replied:

“He will be back here soon this one. With same story: "I fell in the pit, I was drunk".”

Zama Ncala remarked:

“He couldn't wait to be discharged, why was he given medication, because this person has fully healed.”

Melo Wematfombeni wrote:

“I'm sure it elevated the spirits of the other patients there.”

Jolly Wambi responded:

“I pray the guy in bed dances like that next... I strongly pray God leads us all.”

Adelice Stephen replied:

“This ward is not boring, shame, I can spend my weekend there to run away from my husband.”

Maxwell Matiwane reacted:

“Some people are born to entertain, some stress-free and always happy.”

Keobinetse Dithondo Keikitse Koboyatau commented:

“Put him back to bed, he'll be injured again.”

Mzansi can't deal with video of patients dancing in hospital ward

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that a hilarious video was shared on Twitter on Thursday, showing two patients busting a move in the hospital.

One of the men had his arm in a sling and the other was using a walker to get around. Although both patients, who were seen wearing face masks, had injuries it did not stop them from enjoying themselves.

The post was shared by social media user @BlackLwendo, who did not reveal when or where the clip was filmed. South Africans were in stitches over the video footage and they gave their two cents' worth in the comment section.

Twitter user, @ms_tourist, commented:

"I thought I had seen it all."

