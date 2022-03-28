A video of a man being reprimanded by his wife for his drinking ways has been doing the rounds on social media

The clip reveals that his wife locked the gate to prevent him from going out to drink with his friends

The couple’s staged argument had online users amused as they shared witty comments on the Twitter post

A Mzansi man who was sick and tired of his strict wife’s rules found a way to bend them to his advantage, but his missus was not impressed.

In a video shared online by popular social media user @jah_vinny_23 a man can be seen chilling with his daughter outside. While busy with a children’s playbook activity together and with an alcoholic drink on the side, the wife who is holding the camera phone can be heard going off at him for drinking in the child’s presence.

A video shared online shows a wife and a husband have a heated quarrel after she locked the gate on him to prevent him. Image: @jah_vinny_23/Twitter

Source: Twitter

The two are heard having a heated exchange of words where the man reveals that his wife locked the gate to prevent him from going out to drink with his friends. He therefore resorted to hanging out with his daughter and her "animated friends" and drink in peace. However, the woman wasn’t having it and reprimanded him for drinking in front of the child.

Although the two were verbally arguing, their witty remarks had Mzansi online users in stitches. Other users also recognised the man from similar videos of him quarrelling about his problematic drinking expeditions.

Briefly News also learned that the husband, who is identified as KABELO GP (@MoumakweM) on Twitter does the videos for pure entertainment on his social media platforms with hopes to grow as an online entertainer.

Saffas responded to the post with humour and banter:

@Sipiwo_SA wrote:

“This is the same guy who was locked out the other long weekend, akere? If this legit and it is not just an act, then his woman is very abusive and they are both in a toxic relationship and/or marriage.”

@Ntokozo_dlams reacted:

“Abafazi mara.”

@msdweba commented:

“It’s so cute how they’re mixing each other’s languages.”

@MthokoM10 said:

“Don't get married if u still wanna act irresponsible with the guys. Now you getting grounded like a 6 year old. Proper grooming is lacking in some men these days.”

@Lebzah_ responded:

“Just for clarity, are these videos tsa Kabelo for entertainment purposes or what?”

