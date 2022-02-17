A video of an emotional man crying outside the door of his home was shared on social media recently

The footage shows him begging his bae to open up for him after he returned in the early hours with lipstick on his mouth

It is not clear where he was or what exactly happened but Mzansi peeps don’t seem convinced the argument is real

One couple didn’t have a great Valentine’s Day after a man with lipstick on his mouth landed himself into trouble with his bae.

A video of a man begging for his bae to open up for him after going MIA was shared on social media recently. Image: @jah_vinny_23 / Twitter

The video of the quarrel was shared by online user @jah_vinny_23 on Twitter and sees the man standing at the door crying while his partner records him. He asks her to open up for him. However, the angry woman refuses to unlock the gate and comments on how disrespectful it is for him to expect her to wake up and open up for him in the early AMs.

The man begs and pleads to say he lost his keys during some unexplainable traumatic ordeal. The woman goes on to question him about the lipstick on his lips, which he says is blood and continues crying.

While many online found the clip funny, some were not convinced and said the whole thing seemed staged. Check out dome of their comments below:

@ShazeZze said:

“This guy is always in trouble...hai hai hai.”

@Thlolo15March wrote:

“People do anything for content.”

@LekhooaSthe commented:

“Ain’t this the same lady that said she tracked her car to Konka and bae been out the whole day and he fake cried nton nton? Phela these episodes could be the hottest series ever yazi.”

@point_solo reacted:

“Looks staged ai.”

@ChrissExcel102 said:

“Marriage is not for the weak.”

@ImVeeMk replied:

“Is this acting? It sure looks like it.”

Woman catches husband cheating after receiving a phone call from him thinking she was the side chick

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported on a wife who recently opened up on social media about how she found out she was being cheated on by her husband.

The post sighted by Briefly News on a popular Facebook page called Tell It Mum had the anonymous woman recounting that her husband mistakenly called her thinking she was the lady he was having an affair with and that is how she found out.

Part of the post read:

"He wanted to call a lady but God being so wonderful he called me rather thinking I was the lady and started saying he likes me and will like me to be his second wife."

She continued that although she was shocked, she still decided to play along when she realised her partner did not recognise her voice due to the earpiece she was using.

