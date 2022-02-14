An emotional Ghanaian woman has taken to social media to share how her husband cheated on her

She anonymously shared that she found out about the affair when her husband mistakenly called her thinking it was another woman and proposed marriage to her

The wife revealed that prior to finding out her man was cheating, she got the opportunity to travel abroad and she intended to take him along

A Ghanaian wife has recently opened up on social media about how she found out she was being cheated on by her husband.

The post sighted by Briefly News on a popular Facebook page called Tell It Mum had the anonymous woman recounting that her husband mistakenly called her thinking she was the lady he was having an affair with and that is how she found out.

Part of the post read:

"He wanted to call a lady but God being so wonderful he called me rather thinking I was the lady and started saying he likes me and will like me to be his second wife."

She continued that although she was shocked, she still decided to play along when she realised her partner did not recognise her voice due to the earpiece she was using.

The wife continued by sharing that she is a nurse and she just got the opportunity to travel abroad and intended to take her husband along.

According to her, what hurts her the most is the fact that she invested a lot in her man given the fact that he had a low financial status including taking a loan for him.

