A video showing a man confronting his lover as he found her with another person in Ikotun has stirred massive reactions

In the clip, the man asked the lady what she was doing in a bar with another man as many people watched the unfolding drama

Peeps who reacted to the video online said that cheating is really bad and it is embarrassing what the man had to face

A dramatic video showing a man at a bar as he confronted his girlfriend he saw with another man has generated reactions online.

@instablog9ja which shared the video claimed that the event happened at a bar in the Ikotun area of Lagos state.

What are you doing here?

The man could be heard asking the lady "What are you doing here?" as a man tried to calm him down.

While all the drama was going on, other callers at the bar watched as a Niniola's song played on in the background.

Boyfriend and girlfriend settle fight

Meanwhile, a man in a viral video posted on Instagram said that after he deliberately made his girlfriend mad, he paid her a surprise visit.

Despite facing a six-hour flight delay, he boarded a plane down to Delta state to see her in Warri. He said that his act shows that men are romantic.

When he opened the door, and the lady saw him, she could not believe he was there. The girlfriend ran back in. After the reality that he was there sunk in, she rushed back out and hugged the man, all the while grinning.

