A Free State fellow made South Africans cry when he made a famous joke about parking cars to a SAPS officer

The police officer in the TikTok video, which was shot in Bloemfontein, did not get the joke

Netizens laughed at this, but not all of them were pleased by the man's humorous interjection

A Bloemfontein motorist who saw SAPS officers attending an accident jokingly told them, "You can't park the car there!" Netizens familiar with that sound-byte laughed so hard that they hailed the video as top-tier content.

Bloemfontein man jokes with SAPS cop in TikTok video

In the video posted by @corbinprankster, the man drives past SAPS vehicles parked in the middle of the road. Pulling up, he rolls the window down and greets the cop. He then nicely tells him he cannot park the car where he parked it.

The SAPS officer, annoyed, gives him the side eye and asks him if he cannot see what's happening and that the scene is a car accident. The man laughs and drives away. Watch the video here:

South Africans laugh at the TikTok joke

Netiznes' sides were splitting because of the hilarious police officer video and his reaction.

Kwandakweyinsizwa15 said:

“ ‘Don’t you see what’s going on here’ was personal.”

Lolo pointed out:

“They don’t get it.”

Jeanclaude_dixon wrote:

“The robot was the funniest.”

Kaylin Van Schalkwyk commented that the driver skipped a red light in front of the police.

“One thing: Bloem cops will watch you break the law like this.”

ThatsoM remarked:

“The driver yelling ‘South Africa’ has me on the floor. Pure comedy.”

BayandaNgubane added:

“Yoh, sometimes the people will take you seriously.”

Jymzi chipped in:

“He didn’t get the joke.”

Lamatraca took shots.

“He won’t get the joke. He is focused on his wallet.”

Imnot_like pointed out:

“Not you passing a red light in front of the cops.”

Its_evari joked:

“When people don’t catch TikTok references, a part of me dies inside.”

Manus Rademan was not impressed.

“Inappropriate time for a joke. Shame, poor dude.”

