A gent from the Free State decided to turn a dreary traffic experience into something entertaining

He posted a TikTok video of himself narrating that the road sign that was vandalized led motorists to heaven

Netizens were dead with laughter and rolled on the virtual floor in the comment section

South Africans were in the vibe with a Bloemfontein man who directed them to Jesus.

A Bloemfontein man took over the airwaves when he made a hilarious announcement while driving in traffic.

He noticed how a road sign was not in its proper place and opted to serve netizens with commentary that sent people to laughter heaven.

Bloemfontein man gives funny traffic commentary

@kenji.kuzunoha posted his hilarious video in which he was driving in traffic and stopped by a roadside sign. The sign was guiding motorists to Colesberg and Kimberly, but it seemed like it was vandalized. The fellow took this opportunity to make light of the situation. He told people anyone driving to Colesberg and Kimberly was going to Jesus. Watch the video here:

Netizens react to traffic commentary

Netizens laughed heartily because of the video and the directions he was giving in traffic.

SimoneSingh said:

“One thing about SA is that we can never be not funny.”

Caylynne King wrote:

“Now I'm scared to leave Bloem.”

OpeyNopey was amazed.

“Hallelujah. Who said there is no easy way to heaven.”

Desiree added:

“Awe, my brother. We will pass and go to Langenhove Park.”

Mrs N knows the sign.

“I saw this the other day.”

Neitjie observed:

“Us South Africans can never take anything seriously.”

Joan Mayer was entertained.

“I laughed way too hard at this clip.”

Kim:

“Come one, come all. I’m here to gather the flock.”

Man dances in traffic in Johannesburg

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that a man from Johannesburg danced while directing traffic. The gent moved with such energy that he revitalized a lot of South Africans.

Netizens who saw him instantly knew him and praised him for always trying to make people smile.

