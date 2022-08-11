A South African traffic cop was the laughing stock of social media when a clip of them trying to parallel park was posted

The clip shows a traffic cop in a marked car trying to parallel park in a decent size space but failing and driving away

The people of Mzansi were not surprised but they did highlight that these are the people who invigilate driving tests

Only in South Africa will a traffic cop battle to do things you need in order to pass your driver’s license. Like, in this case, parallel park. The people of Mzansi got a kick out of this clip.

It is no secret that law enforcement in Mzansi is constantly doing things that have citizens laughing out of total shock, disbelief and sarcasm. Just like this one right here.

Twitter account @VehicleTrackerz shared a clip which shows a traffic cop in a marked vehicle trying to parallel park on a busy street. The opening was so wide you could have probably fitted two really small cars in it but the cop flopped so badly they ended up driving off.

The people of Mzansi lol while shaking their heads

This is a typical Mzansi moment, and not a proud one either. These are meant to be the people who enforce the laws of the road but yet they themselves can’t even drive properly. Peeps had a good chuckle in the comment section

Take a look at what some had to say:

@thulzonline said:

“He should've just switched on the wooo woo and lights and left it in the road and go whatever he needed to do.”

@Antonio_The1st said:

“90% of the people in EC can’t drive not surprised.”

@mrridgard53 said:

“And yet they test people for driver's licenses ”

@static_an said:

