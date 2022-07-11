A dedicated police officer acing his job and having a blast has left Mzansi entirely impressed by his hard work

The policeman who is in charge of traffic charmed netizens with the energetic execution of his duties

Netizens were in stitches as they found the hilarious video of the traffic officer e enjoying their job to be wholesome

One traffic officer preoccupied car drivers as he maintained the road's order. A Tiktok user, oppies1969, shared the video of the happy policeman, and many cannot get enough.

A South African policeman put a smile on everyone's face as he did his Duty while dancing and entertaining. Image: Tiktok/@oppies1969

Netizens enjoyed the video of the policeman who seemed to be fond of his job. The officer was happy to put on a show.

Mzansi finds dancing traffic officer to be wholesome

A tiktoker, @oppies1969 stuck in traffic, showed how one eager traffic controller made the best of their job. In the video, the traffic officer can be seen rhythmically flailing his arms as he directs the traffic. Mzansi loves cheerful police officers, and this clip, with over 300 000 views, was a hit.

The officer does the car directing with much gusto and enthusiasm, leaving many impressed. Between the traffic controller's quick shuffles as he weaved through traffic and a big grin as he gestured to show everyone where to go, netizens were completely taken.

bhutpapi commented:

"The way as South Africans we are stressed by the current economic situation, we need such for a great laugh "

Londy Londi382 commented:

He enjoy his job "

user4017512422320 commented:

"Wow hes is such a mood. You guys also gave him that thing coz he could see you have been entertained"

ntombiskhosana69 commented:

"I wish I loved my job this much"

Mfirimfiri commented:

"You really enjoyed thishe must have gave you a ticket for your laugh."

Yakie Van Pieter commented:

"He is a good guy and always happy "

Ramsay R Kalan commented:

" Rolling with the moment."

TeddyB commented:

" He will get you through traffic with a smile for sure "

