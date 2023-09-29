A KwaZulu-Natal inventor was praised for coming up with a car that moves using water

His TikTok water had netizens clapping for him because of how water made it go forward

Some also gave him some helpful advice on how to improve his design

Mzansi praised a man from KwaZulu-Natal who invented a car that moves with water. Image: @mrtech170

Source: TikTok

A genius inventor showed his skills when he made a wire car move with water.

The man’s skills earned him much praise from TikTokkers, who hailed him as the next Elon Musk.

South African invents car that moves with water

@mrtech170, a South African inventor, posted a video of himself operating a toy car made from wires. The incredible thing is that the car is moving thanks to an intelligent gadget that he created, allowing water to make the car move. The young man’s video is one of many videos where he posted different inventions, which earned him much praise from South Africans. Watch the video here:

South Africans love invention

Netizens could not believe how skilled the young man from KwaZulu-Natal who built his car and designed robotic inventions was. They also gave him tips on how to improve his design.

Dead Rose said:

“Make a return pipe to recycle water and keep it circulating.”

AweSme gave him a heads-up.

“Register or patent your idea before it’s too late.”

Dr. Darius (Dentist) had an idea.

“If done well, you can use it for irrigation.”

Mo-Designs was impressed.

“If you could make a way to make the air circulate and not drop down, it would make it even better.”

Sizwe673 was blown away.

“Brilliant. I love it. Maybe you could host it above some form of frame and use this as some irrigation system.”

Thabang Luther Tnomo wrote:

“We can use the same model to generate electricity through rivers and dams.”

Source: Briefly News