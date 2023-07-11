A band of engineers stunned social media by turning a BMW into a Transformer

The robot has a name and the designers claim that it is the leader of its army

Impressive as it was, it was not spared from social media, as it was thoroughly thrashed in the comments

Talented engineers brought the Transformers into our world with their latest inventions.

They transformed BMW into a 12-foot robot that calls itself the leader of the Letrons.

However, the transformer was trolled on social media, and people compared it to a cheap toy.

Transformer BMW mocked on social media

Antimon, as the robot is called, was invented by @letrons, described on their Instagram page as a robot designer and software developer.

The video was posted by @wealth, which has over 7 million followers on their page.

The post racked up 180K likes and hundreds of comments.

The post describes how the robot transforms.

The car's door turns into arms and legs, and the head emerges from the car's hood.

The feet emerge from the car's rear.

It even talks, according to @wealth.

Letrons' Transformer BMW slammed for being too slow

Netizens trolled the Transformers car and had a blast in the comment section.

Rullito remarked that it looked less than a transformer.

"It looks more like a Power Ranger."

Delvynbrumfield criticized the speed it transformed in.

"By the time Letron gets set up, the Deceptions would have gotten us."

Twisted.metal93 compared it to an inexpensive plaything.

"That's the 99-cent store robot with the unbendable limbs."

Rickp said that it's a fold-out couch.

"That thing can't drive or walk."

Kevinphysique believed it was too slow for his liking.

"I could have watched a Transformer movie during the time it took to erect this thing."

