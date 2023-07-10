A retail worker earned followers and customers for his workplace after he modelled a dress in a classy and tasteful manner

The young man caught the eye of many of the store's faithful clients, who declared that they would be buying that specific dress

One netizen even said that a promotion belonged to him

A young man took the internet by storm when he modelled dresses from Ackermans.

The handsome man strutted his stuff on the socials and knocked netizens' socks off their feet.

TikTokkers handed it to him and asked the retail store to give him a promotion.

His moves impressed, and he seemed like a natural in front of the camera.

Mervyn, the TikTok star who wowed the internet with Ackermans dresses

The young man, @mervinryk, was on fire, and so was his TikTok video.

It was a hit and grabbed 317K views as he advertised Ackermans' clothing on sale.

The dress looked fantastic as he moved his body, showing off how the dress looked perfect on him.

The amazing reactions and comments from netizens who loved his style and swag

The internet completely loved his swag and fabulous flair filled with zest and flavour.

Yummy76 clapped her hands for him.

"Yaaaas. I love your advertising skills, baby. That's how you do it."

MC said he must love and live it.

"I love his vibe. This is how advertising should be done."

Kaylynn Morris pointed out that the video sold her the dresses.

"Because of you, I'm getting some of these dresses."

Jodie asked which Ackermans branch the young man worked at.

"I only want to visit because of the vibe."

Whitney asked for more.

"We can't get enough."

