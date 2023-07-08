A cute couple showed that marriage can be fun in a video where they pretended to be wrestlers on a trampoline

The woman seemingly performs the finishing move on her beau, who bounces on the trampoline in playful defeat

Tiktokkers are sure that the couple served proper marriage goals and vibed with their affection for each other

Marriage is such a bliss for this couple that is enjoying themselves on a trampoline. Image: @the.punisher4h

Source: TikTok

A married couple on TikTok got a trampoline, put it in their yard and played wrestling with each other, convincing South Africans that marrying your best friend is the solution to a happy marriage.

The video trended for all the right reasons and resonated with those in the country that still believe in love.

A trampoline and wrestling moves sparked joy for this married couple

The video was posted by @the.punisher4h, but in the post, his wife seems to be punishing him with the famous RKO move that belongs to legendary wrestler Randy Orton.

In the clip, the woman performs the RKO to her beau, and he playfully comically falls onto the trampoline.

Watch the video here:

The viral TikTok video shows netizens the power of pure and genuine love

The internet is convinced that this couple represents that married people don't need much to be happy.

Moepeng Windy Matlal said that everyone needs pure and genuine love.

"This proves we don't need a mansion or six zeros to be happy."

Hlapa Angelina complimented the couple playing together as a sign of love.

"God, please bless me with this kind of marriage because you guys are amazing."

Mteee remarked that the video of the happy couple was dripping with love.

"This is love. It's soul-soothing watching you."

LilianB Thuto had the video on repeat.

"I'm watching it more than 20 times."

Ronaldsthemashaba pointed out that this wrestling had no malice.

"This is the wrestling of love."

Source: Briefly News